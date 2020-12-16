Arsenal could still offload returning outcast in January as three Serie A sides show an interest

It still looks like Arsenal will need to sell players before they can buy in January, so the last thing they need is the unexpected return of a senior player from a loan spell.

Lucas Torreira wasn’t a direct part of the Thomas Partey deal but they moved in opposite directions towards the end of the transfer window. Unfortunately for the Uruguayan he’s not playing a regular part in Atleti’s first team, so Mundo Deportivo have reported that he could be returned to London next month.

There’s never been a suggestion that he would get another chance under Arteta and he’s fairly similar to Xhaka and Elneny without providing a serious upgrade.

READ MORE: Arsenal tracking exciting and emerging French star as side look to bolster attack

While the situation is far from ideal for the Gunners, it could work out okay with the report suggesting that three Serie A teams are showing an interest in taking him back to Italy.

It’s not clear if these would be permanent deals or loan moves with options to make it permanent, but Torino, AC Milan and Fiorentina have all been credited with an interest so there should be something in there that appeals to the midfielder.

Arsenal do need to improve their midfield but they need creative options rather than more defensive minded players, while the player’s agent has said he doesn’t want to leave Spain so it’s still not really clear what’s going to happen.