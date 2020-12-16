According to the Online Gooner, Arsenal are monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach and France starlet Marcus Thuram.

This comes as the Online Gooner also report that Arsenal have positioned themselves behind fellow Premier League side Leeds in the battle to sign Manor Salomon with their lesser efforts to date.

Thuram has been with Monchengladbach since last summer after coming through the ranks at Sochaux and showing promise at another French outfit in Guingamp.

It’s no surprise to see the Gunners linked with attacking reinforcements as their woes in the final third have left them 15th in the Premier League, scoring just 10 times after 12 games.

23-year-old Thuram is emerging as a real attacker to watch out for with the versatile forward’s career advancing to the next level as he made his debut and won three caps for France in the November break.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I will keep my word’ – Joan Laporta knows Messi trusts him ahead of Barcelona elections Man United boss Solskjaer a fan of rumoured Chelsea transfer target Sam Allardyce agrees to take over at West Brom as Slaven Bilic is given his marching orders

Mikel Arteta’s time as boss may well be hanging by a thread with the side losing six of their last eight top-flight games – scoring just twice over this dire period.

Thuram has continued to show his quality after a solid debut season saw the Frenchman contribute 14 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances.

The 23-year-old has struck up a brilliant – and fruitful – partnership with Alassane Plea. Thuram has four goals and seven assists from 19 appearances already this term.

Whilst that may not stack up considering last season’s contributions, it’s worth noting that Thuram is seeing most of his action as a winger (predominantly on the left) this term, whilst he was primarily utilised as a centre-forward last season.

The biggest appeal to Arsenal should be the ace’s contributions in the Group Stages of the Champions League – the elite competition that the Gunners have eluded for years now – with Thuram’s two goals and four assists key as the side qualified for the knockouts via goal difference and head-to-head.

Thuram’s versatility as either a wide forward or central option could make him an ideal option for Arsenal – who have tinkered between a 3-4-3 and 4-2-3-1/4-3-3 systems this season.