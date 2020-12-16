According to an exclusive report from the Online Gooner via Layth, Arsenal are interested in signing promising Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Manor Salomon.

The Online Gooner report that the Gunners are in a battle with Leeds for the 21-year-old, with the Yorkshire outfit reportedly ‘showing more determination’ to secure the wide forward’s signature.

It’s added that Manchester City have also been linked with Solomon in the past, with Shakhtar already having rejected a €20m bid for the Israel international from Serie A side Atalanta.

Solomon showed his X-factor ability in the final third in the Champions League group stages with not one – but two spectacular solo goals that stunned Real Madrid. Here’s the first and here’s the second.

Solomon is also emerging as a key part of the Israeli national team’s future, he’s won 14 caps to date, with his first goal coming in a win against Scotland in the Nations League in November.

Solomon joined Shakhtar from homeland outfit Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2019, with the promising wide-man winning the Ukrainian top-flight in both of his seasons and also lifting the domestic cup once.

The pressure is on Arsenal to recruit some quality players in the January transfer window with the side having won just one of their last eight Premier League matches – tasting defeat in six of these.

The north London outfit have particularly struggled in attack, so Mikel Arteta would be wise to recruit a hungry young forward like Solomon whose shown a real drive going forward.

With a €20m bid from Atalanta being rejected already though, it remains to be seen if the Gunners have the funds to recruit a talent like Solomon – or if a more experienced player would be needed for such an outlay.