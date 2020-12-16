Liverpool eyeing Premier League star as Reds actively looking to spend in January transfer window

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Brighton defender Ben White as they look to strengthen their squad this January.

The Reds have problems at the back at the moment as Virgil van Dijk is expected to miss much of the rest of the season, while Joe Gomez has also had a spell out injured.

According to Sunday World, this could see Liverpool move for Brighton ace White, who has been mentioned as being one of the names on the club’s list of targets.

The impressive 23-year-old seems to perfectly fit the bill for Liverpool right now, with Sunday World’s report noting that the Premier League champions are keen to bring in player who is both young, but has experience at this level.

White has looked solid for Brighton and also previously impressed a great deal on loan at Leeds United last season.

It seems clear the Englishman has a big future in the game and it would not be surprising to see him end up somewhere like Anfield before too long.

Jurgen Klopp could give his side’s title hopes a big boost by bringing in a quality player like this in January.