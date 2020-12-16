Chelsea have been warned about keeping hold of Olivier Giroud as former Blues goalkeeper Rob Green talks up his importance.

Giroud hasn’t always been a regular starter for Chelsea, but he’s in superb form at the moment as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have gone a little quiet.

See the video above as Green tells Stadium Astro that Giroud is well worth keeping and may be very hard to replace as clubs are bound to come in for him in January.

The France international should surely be kept around at Stamford Bridge, with Green even suggesting the veteran forward is given a new contract to stay for pretty much as long as he likes.