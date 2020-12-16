Frank Lampard admits Chelsea summer signing “can play better” as poor form continues

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has admitted Kai Havertz was not at his best against Wolves as the summer signing’s poor form continues.

Havertz is yet to make much of an impression at Chelsea since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and many fans will have expected a great deal more from the Germany international.

Lampard says he’s still backing Havertz to be a top player for Chelsea, but for now he admits the player himself will know he can do better.

“Kai can play better, we know that, and he’ll know that himself tonight,” Lampard told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s going to be a top player for the club, I keep saying the same thing.

“Tonight wasn’t the best for him, neither the best for some others.”

This might worry some Blues supporters, with Havertz simply not looking his confident best in this set-up, while Timo Werner has perhaps also been a bit of a disappointment, particularly in more recent games.

Some will no doubt question Lampard, with the inexperienced manager not really looking like getting this expensively-assembled squad performing at the level that a more proven coach might be able to coax out of them.