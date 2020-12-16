Menu

Video: Pundit warns of over-hyping struggling Chelsea summer signing

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green has called for calm after some hyping up of summer signing Edouard Mendy.

The Blues new-boy made a hugely impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge, but has been brought back down to earth a little after struggling in recent games.

Mendy made a costly error in the defeat to Everton, and Green has reminded everyone of just how quickly his rise to the top has happened…

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former England international suggested it’s a bit too soon to be getting over-excited about Mendy, who will need to adjust to playing for such a big club.

Chelsea fans will hope the Senegalese shot-stopper can get back to his best as he has already shown signs of having great potential, while he’s surely a considerable upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga.

