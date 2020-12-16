Chelsea legend Joe Cole has advised Frank Lampard to rotate his squad a little more and give Timo Werner some time out of the side.

The summer signing from RB Leipzig initially made a bright start to life at Chelsea but has now gone a rather worrying eight games in a row without a goal for the Blues.

Cole believes Werner could still do with some work on his finishing, and suggested that Lampard could do well to rotate his attack a little more by giving more opportunities to the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

“I think Werner, when he comes in off that left, he’s very, very dangerous,” Cole said on Amazon Prime Video, as quoted by the Metro.

“I just think he just needs to brush up on his finishing, but he’s a young striker and he will do that.

“So I’ve got no doubts he’ll be a top player for Chelsea but there’s options now and he [Lampard] needs to move it around.

“Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi to come back in, freshen it up at some point. Take Werner out, bring him back in.

“It’s a marathon to win a title usually, and certainly this year. You’ve got to use your whole squad. So Werner maybe come out, bring the other lads back in.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed to see Werner going through this dip in form, with the Germany international initially looking like such an exciting signing.

The 24-year-old has eight goals to his name for Chelsea so far, but his recent drought is undoubtedly a worry and it might be that he just needs a bit of a rest.

The fixture schedule has been pretty hectic this season and even the best players are likely to struggle at some point.