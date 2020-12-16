Chelsea ready to loan out youngster they believe will eventually develop into a top player

Chelsea are reportedly ready to send young defender Fikayo Tomori out on loan for the second half of the season, with Leeds United interested in the 22-year-old.

Tomori is highly regarded at Chelsea, with Football Insider reporting that the Blues want to loan him rather than sell him because they think he could develop into a top centre-back, even if he’s not currently playing regularly.

Tomori had a lot more opportunities last season and did quite well, but he’s now behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The England international could do well, however, to look at his team-mate Zouma, who is now first choice in Frank Lampard’s side after gaining experience in loan spells with both Everton and Stoke City in recent times.

It might be that Tomori just needs a bit more experience at another Premier League club before making the step up for Chelsea, and Leeds seems like a good potential destination for him.

Marcelo Bielsa is well known for being one of the game’s most respected tacticians, so Tomori could learn a lot from working under him at Elland Road.