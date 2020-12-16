Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly rates West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

This is according to a report on Man Utd’s general transfer plans from the Manchester Evening News, with Rice mentioned as a player Solskjaer likes.

It’s certainly easy to imagine the England international could fit in well at Old Trafford, with Solskjaer in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic.

Rice could also be seen as an upgrade on Fred and Scott McTominay, who, despite their solid form this season, have their limitations.

Chelsea have also been linked with Rice by the Telegraph in recent times, and it makes sense that Frank Lampard could see him as an upgrade on the likes of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

It remains to be seen which club might be Rice’s preference, but the 21-year-old is sure to make the step up to playing for a big six side at some point in the near future.

West Ham are likely to struggle to keep hold of this huge young talent if he continues to perform at such a high standard.