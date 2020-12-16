Euro giants respond to Liverpool interest in defensive star with offer of new long term contract

You can never be sure if reported interest is legitimate or simply an agent trying to gain some leverage in negotiations for a new contract.

If they can convince a team that their client has interest from a bigger club then the urgency to agree that new contract increases, and it certainly appears to be the case with Inter Milan and their Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij.

Liverpool are in desperate need of defensive cover in January because their centre backs keep picking up injuries, so it made perfect sense to see reports that de Vrij could be on his way to Anfield.

He’s an international teammate of Virgil van Dijk so there would be a temptation to pair them together when they were both fit, and Inter’s Champions League exit may accelerate the need to raise some funds.

It now looks like that talk was simply a rouse from someone in the de Vrij camp to force Inter into action, as Goal have just reported that he’s set to sign a new contract that extends his stay in Italy until 2025.

He wont be the last player to be linked to Liverpool due to their current predicament, but this will kill off any further rumours about the Dutch defender once the new contract is officially signed.