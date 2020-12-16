Euro giants will pay 17 year old £100k a week to fend off interest from Man United and Liverpool

We’ve seen over the years that young players can make a lot of money without every bothering the first team, but it’s starting to look like they want top level money as soon as they break into the side.

Jamal Musiala only moved to Bayern Munich from Chelsea’s youth team last year so he was a fairly unknown player, but he’s developed incredibly quickly and is now seen as a regular member of Bayern’s first team squad.

The young midfielder has already played in eleven games this term and he’s scored three times so it’s clear that he has a huge future in the game, and Bayern don’t want to take any chances with him.

The Daily Mail have indicated that Man United and Liverpool have been showing an interest due to his contract expiring in 18 months time, while he would only leave for a minimal fee if he reached the end of the deal.

That’s left Bayern with a big choice to make because you don’t want to hand a huge deal to a kid unless you’re sure they are the real deal, but they must believe in Musiala as the report states he’s to be offered a deal worth at least £100k a week.

Extending the contract would mean United and Liverpool would need to agree a fee with Bayern in the future so that makes a transfer look very unlikely, so it will be exciting to see if he can kick on from here.