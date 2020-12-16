Menu

Gabriel Magalhaes has two shockers in a week as his tweet to fans emerges after red card vs Southampton

It probably needs to be pointed out that Gabriel’s red card for Arsenal tonight was on the softer side, but it’s yet another red card which has played a big role in Arsenal not winning another game.

At least his was a bit different from Xhaka’s and Pepe’s because it was a second yellow for trying to defend rather than violent conduct, but it still cost his side in a vital moment.

There’s a further problem that Gabriel might have as it turned out that he issued a tweet of encouragement to the fans earlier in the week, but it doesn’t look so good now when you realise what happened tonight:

It’s a tough one because fans obviously don’t like it when they feel ignored and it looks like the players are ignoring them or don’t value them, but it’s probably a good example of why the players need to stay quiet and focus all of their efforts into leading the club out of this mess.

