It seems abundantly clear to everyone now that Dele Alli has no future whatsoever at Tottenham Hotspur.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t been part of Jose Mourinho’s plans since the opening Premier League game of the season, and if he wants to ensure his place in the England midfield for next summer’s European Championship, then he really needs to make the move to a club where he knows he will play every week.

TalkSPORT pundit, Danny Murphy, believes he knows just the club for Alli, and one where he’s sure to be a success.