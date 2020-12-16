Menu

Video: ‘He’d play every week’ – Tottenham’s Dele Alli backed to be a success at this club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

It seems abundantly clear to everyone now that Dele Alli has no future whatsoever at Tottenham Hotspur.

The attacking midfielder hasn’t been part of Jose Mourinho’s plans since the opening Premier League game of the season, and if he wants to ensure his place in the England midfield for next summer’s European Championship, then he really needs to make the move to a club where he knows he will play every week.

TalkSPORT pundit, Danny Murphy, believes he knows just the club for Alli, and one where he’s sure to be a success.

More Stories danny murphy Dele Alli Jose Mourinho Steven Gerrard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.