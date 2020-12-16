The Jack Grealish to Manchester United transfer saga might finally be nearing its conclusion, according to surprise reports.

Grealish was notably among Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s targets for United during the summer, according to ESPN, and he still has admirers at Old Trafford, according to a recent report from The Athletic.

The England international is now said to be in advanced talks over a move to Old Trafford, according to Todo Fichajes, with the Spanish outlet claiming United are ready to pay £72.2million for him, with the player also ready to accept the move.

This report is slightly out of the blue, but it wouldn’t be entirely unsurprising if United went back in for Grealish, while a player of his calibre is also surely likely to seek a move to a bigger club at some point in the near future.

The 25-year-old has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and he could make a superb fit at United, who have lacked spark in attack at times this season.

Even Villa manager Dean Smith recently told Stadium Astro that he could see Grealish moving on to a club with bigger ambitions if those ambitions could not be met at Villa Park.

“He wanted to progress and wanted progress as a footballer first and foremost at Villa,” Smith said.

“It’s his team, he grew up as an Aston Villa fan, he’s been here a long time and I’ve always had that feeling that he didn’t want to leave.

“He wanted to continue the journey of being progressive with the football club.

“If we don’t keep progressing and become a club that’s challenging in Europe then we probably won’t meet Jack’s ambitions and there will be a time where Jack looks elsewhere then.”