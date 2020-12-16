In this day and age, although hooliganism has all but disappeared from the mainstream in terms of violence at football matches, there remains a nasty undercurrent that rears its ugly head from time to time.

Supporters such as far-right extremist, Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appear to be at the forefront of such behaviour, so his being banned from all football matches for a period of four years has arguably done the game a favour.

According to the Daily Mirror, Robinson was filmed punching an England supporter to the ground during the Nations League defeat to Holland in Guimaraes, Portugal on June 6, 2019

Unfortunately for Robinson, the entire episode was filmed by supporters walking alongside him, and according to the Daily Mirror, that footage was used to help convict him.

As a result, Robinson now finds himself banned from ‘all regulated football matches, home and abroad’ for four years.

That will include England’s games at the next two European Championship tournaments and the World Cup in Qatar in 2022.