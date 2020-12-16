Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has reportedly contacted Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about a potential transfer to the Bernabeu.

The Belgium international has been a world class performer in the Premier League, establishing himself as one of City’s most important players and up there with the best in the world.

It’s easy to see why De Bruyne could be a tempting signing for Real Madrid, so it will be interesting to see how they respond to this approach, as reported by Don Balon.

The report explains that De Bruyne is also keen to leave City after their recent struggles, with Pep Guardiola’s side enduring a slow start to this season, while they surrendered their Premier League crown to Liverpool last season and under-achieved in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old may well feel he could win bigger trophies at Real Madrid, who have won the European Cup more than any other team in history.

This would be a huge blow for City, however, who have already struggled as it is to replace recently-departed influential figures like Vincent Kompany and David Silva.