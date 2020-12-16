Menu

(Photo) Kylian Mbappe shows off new look and Liverpool fans might not be too impressed…

Kylian Mbappe has changed his hair colour to blue, which might not impress fans of his rumoured transfer suitors Liverpool.

The Reds have been strongly linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien in recent times, and he’d undoubtedly be a dream signing for the Merseyside giants.

Still, Mbappe won’t win too many friends at Anfield by sporting the colours of their bitter local rivals Everton…

 

The France international probably won’t be thinking too much about that, in fairness, and everyone would surely have to admit it’s a pretty cool look.

Mbappe has been in fine form as usual for PSG this season and one can only dream we’ll get to see him in the Premier League some day.

