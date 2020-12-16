Liverpool emerge as contenders for Man City defender but circumstances favour Barcelona

We’ve reached the point where Liverpool will be linked with every centre back on the market in January, but it also makes sense for them to explore every situation to find some value in the market.

The situation with Eric Garcia at Man City is an interesting one because he’s incredibly highly rated and he’s looked impressive, but he won’t sign a new contract and that means he’s not going to get into the team.

Spanish outlet Sport have suggested that Barcelona are hoping to sign him when his contract expires in the summer, but Liverpool are now taking an interest too.

Liverpool have two major things going against them here – they can’t negotiate with the player for a few months while Barca can speak to him in January, and Garcia came through the Barca academy and wants to return to the club.

The move to Anfield would be further complicated with having to agree a fee with Man City who may not want to see to a title rival, but there’s a slim chance they may prefer to take a fee now instead of losing him for free.

Liverpool do need to find some cover due to their ongoing injury crisis and Garcia could be a good signing, but this one just looks impossible due to the circumstances.