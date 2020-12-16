When Liverpool won their first English top-flight title for 30 years, it was blindingly obvious that they were going to party hard.

No one could’ve begrudged them that after the way in which they’d worked across the 2019/20 season, coming close to being the first team since Arsenal’s Invincibles to go a whole league season without being beaten.

Footage emerged at the time of Jurgen Klopp and his players enjoying the moment, but it’s come to light that one of the players decided to wear a Chelsea shirt for the occasion too.

Quite what Liverpool’s supporters will make of Andy Robertson’s ‘tribute’ is anyone’s guess, though the left-back attempted to explain his actions.

“When it came to that night in June – when Manchester City lost at Chelsea and we were confirmed as champions – the club had everything organised for us on the back of beating Crystal Palace 4-0 the day before,” he said to FourFourTwo.

“We had a hotel booked out and a barbecue arranged. I won’t lie: I do have a Chelsea shirt in my possession, and I may have jokingly stuck it on for the boys in our group chat ahead of the game.

“It didn’t go down well, and I got the bites I was hoping for. It doesn’t quite fit: it’s Billy Gilmour’s, so a bit small for me!

“Achievements like that should be enjoyed while surrounded by your family, friends and, of course, the Liverpool supporters.

“But we made the best of the situation, to put it mildly. Those celebrations went on long into the night, and it was a special occasion with all the lads and staff there to share it.

“I think after 30 years, you’re probably entitled to make a night of it.”

Given how well Robertson played for the Reds during the campaign, he can probably be forgiven for what can only be described as an error of judgment.

As long as he doesn’t do the same next time a title finds its way to Anfield.