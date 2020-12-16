Menu

Manchester United given major transfer headache over Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly been given a major transfer headache as they struggle to find suitors for Paul Pogba.

Don Balon report that Man Utd are not happy with Pogba, but that the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are not currently willing to pay up for him after his poor form at Old Trafford.

Stretty News have also previously reported on United possibly struggling to offload Pogba due to a lack of interest, with the France international’s stock clearly falling a lot after his disappointing spell in the Premier League.

It’s a shame to see Pogba’s talent go to waste like this, and it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old can now revive his career in the next few years.

The Red Devils would do well to get rid of Pogba, but it might take the player accepting a step down rather than earning the kind of big move that might previously have been expected.

pogba celebrates goal v west ham

Paul Pogba celebrates scoring for Manchester United against West Ham

Former MUFC midfielder Luke Chadwick also recently told CaughtOffside that he couldn’t see big clubs paying up for Pogba right now.

“In terms of the Pogba incident it seems like his agent would be more than happy to get him out in January,” Chadwick said. “But I can’t see anyone paying upward of £100m for him at the moment because the performances haven’t really been there to merit that.”

