Man United look set to miss out on midfield star next summer as transfer chase starts to drift away from them

Usually it’s easy to write off a transfer rumour when it just doesn’t look like a suitable move for the player or the club.

There have been some heavy links between Man United and AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu in recent months, with one report even suggesting that United had a 90% chance of bringing him in for free when his contract expired in the summer.

The problem with the move had nothing to do with his talent because the Turkish star is brilliant to watch, it’s just that there’s no room for him.

There was already some scepticism in the summer when Donny van de Beek arrived and that’s proven to be correct when you see him struggling to get into the team, so signing yet another creative midfielder made no sense.

He can play out wide and drift inside but that spot on the left usually goes to Rashford or Martial, while Calhanoglu doesn’t have the pace to play as a winger who beats a man to get a cross in so playing him on the right made so sense either.

It finally looks like the move to Old Trafford won’t be happening after all, with reports of a new deal with AC Milan emerging and it’s worth noting that there’s nothing concrete on offer from United either:

The agent of Hakan Calhanoglu had a meeting today in Milano with AC Milan board. Talks on to extend his contract – expiring on next June. AC Milan are still working to reach an agreement, nothing advanced by Manchester United side now [while he’s negotiating with Milan]. ??? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2020

Perhaps it was all just a smokescreen in an attempt to get more money out of Milan when he does extend his contract, but United have so many other needs in the squad to fill so this is probably for the best.