How Solskjaer reacted to Raiola’s Pogba interview as Man United make major transfer decision

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly furious with Mino Raiola over his recent interview regarding Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is said to have reacted angrily to these comments coming out in the middle of the season, though United are now said to have decided to listen to offers for Pogba, according to Sky Italia, as translated by the Manchester Evening News.

The France international has had a difficult time at Man Utd, having failed to ever really show anything like his best form in his time in the Premier League.

Pogba previously looked world class at Juventus and has also shone for his national team, but it makes sense that United might now be ready to move him on.

His agent Raiola has also proven more trouble than he’s worth, and fans will be glad to hear that Solskjaer seems to be fed up with the whole circus surrounding the player.

United signed Donny van de Beek in the summer, and Bruno Fernandes last January, so should have enough quality players in midfield to make up for Pogba’s potential departure.