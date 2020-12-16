Man United star to miss Sheffield United clash as Solskjaer doesn’t want to risk him

Success this season could come down to which manager is able to manage their squad the best, so it’s going to be more important than ever to have depth and make good decisions.

Every footballer will be playing with some kind of knock or niggle most of the time, but in a campaign with such an intense schedule the last thing anyone needs is an important player making an injury worse by trying to play through it.

Edinson Cavani’s Man United career has been stop start due to injury, fitness and covid-19 issues, but it looks like he’s still struggling with a knock that will keep him out of the upcoming clash with Sheffield United.

A report from Goal suggests that he could probably get through the game if needed but Solskjaer is mindful of his age and injury concerns, so he’s going to leave him out to keep him fresh.

Cavani has demonstrated that he can bring something different to this United attack so he should be an important player as the season goes on, but it looks like Solskjaer feels he won’t need him against Sheffield United who sit dead last in the table.