Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay as much as €70million for the transfer of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

The Red Devils are said to be eyeing the Spain international as their preferred replacement for the struggling Paul Pogba, according to Todo Fichajes.

Saul has been a top performer for Atletico for many years now and could be a fine fit at Man Utd as well, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of making some changes in that area of his squad.

Pogba has had a difficult season and days are surely numbered at Old Trafford, with Todo Fichajes noting that Saul could come in in his place.

The report notes, however, that United are willing to pay around €70m for the 26-year-old, though it might take more than that to persuade his club to sell.

MUFC might face paying closer to €150m, which is Saul’s release clause at Atletico, according to Todo Fichajes.

Even a club like United might struggle to pay all that, but fans would surely love to see a top talent like Saul arriving in the near future.