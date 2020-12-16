Menu

Man United rival Liverpool for transfer of Premier League star, two other big names also being eyed

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly scouting Brighton defender Ben White as they eye up a number of potential defensive targets.

The Red Devils are also being linked with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to the Manchester Evening News.

MORE: Mino Raiola slammed for bringing “CHAOS” to Manchester United as ex-Red Devil baffled by agent’s behaviour

White has shone in the Premier League this season after also catching the eye on loan in the Championship with Leeds last season, and his fine form has also seen him linked with Liverpool by Sunday World.

White would be an important signing for Liverpool amid their injury crisis in defence, with the Reds likely to miss Virgil van Dijk for much of the rest of the campaign.

Still, United also have their issues at the back and need to improve in that area if they are to have any hope of closing the gap on their rivals.

brighton fc ben white

Ben White is being linked with Manchester United and Liverpool

real madrid varane 2020

Raphael Varane is also on Manchester United’s radar

rb leipzig dayot upamecano

Dayot Upamecano is another defender who could make a fine signing for Manchester United

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal tracking exciting and emerging French star as side look to bolster attack
‘I will keep my word’ – Joan Laporta knows Messi trusts him ahead of Barcelona elections
Man United boss Solskjaer a fan of rumoured Chelsea transfer target

Harry Maguire has not been convincing at Old Trafford, and he might benefit from a better centre-back partner than flops like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

If they end up missing out on White, Varane and Upamecano could also be fine signings for United to help their rebuild.

The MEN report, however, suggests it is unlikely the club will be particularly busy this January, with signings likely to wait until next summer.

More Stories Ben White Dayot Upamecano Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.