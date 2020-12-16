Manchester United are reportedly scouting Brighton defender Ben White as they eye up a number of potential defensive targets.

The Red Devils are also being linked with Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano, according to the Manchester Evening News.

White has shone in the Premier League this season after also catching the eye on loan in the Championship with Leeds last season, and his fine form has also seen him linked with Liverpool by Sunday World.

White would be an important signing for Liverpool amid their injury crisis in defence, with the Reds likely to miss Virgil van Dijk for much of the rest of the campaign.

Still, United also have their issues at the back and need to improve in that area if they are to have any hope of closing the gap on their rivals.

Harry Maguire has not been convincing at Old Trafford, and he might benefit from a better centre-back partner than flops like Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

If they end up missing out on White, Varane and Upamecano could also be fine signings for United to help their rebuild.

The MEN report, however, suggests it is unlikely the club will be particularly busy this January, with signings likely to wait until next summer.