Lionel Messi’s former team-mate explains why Barcelona superstar could seal Man City transfer

Lionel Messi’s former Argentina team-mate Pablo Zabaleta has explained why he could see the Barcelona superstar making the decision to seal a transfer to his old club Manchester City.

Zabaleta spent nine years at City and enjoyed plenty of success, whilst also playing alongside Messi at international level, so he could be well-placed to make a judgement on the potential of a Messi move to the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Stadium Astro, the former right-back seemed to talk up the prospect of Messi joining City, explaining that every top player would be tempted by playing in the Premier League.

On top of that, Zabaleta pointed out that his former manager Pep Guardiola is at City, as well as his friend and fellow countryman Sergio Aguero.

“First of all it is sad to see Messi in that situation,” Zabaleta said.

“I never thought he would be in a final year of his contract at Barcelona. The team is not playing well and seems that he is not enjoying his football, he’s not happy, and we will see what happens with Messi at the end of the season.

“He has a close friend in Sergio [Aguero] at Man City and has worked with Pep [Guardiola] at Barcelona before, so they know each other. Some of the people on the board also know Messi.

“If Messi decides that he wants to leave Barcelona, that he wants to go and play in a different league, in a different country, of course Man City would be one of them.

“I know Leo and he has been at Barcelona for so long. I wish he stays at Barcelona. Pep has said this before. He loves the club and I don’t see him leaving Barcelona. But if he decides to leave, then maybe Man City would be a place for him to go and enjoy. Every player would like to have an experience in the Premier League.”

Messi would be a dream signing for City, and it would be great for the Premier League as a whole to see one of the greatest footballers of all time playing in England before he retires.