Manchester United consider transfer swoop for Real Madrid star to fix problem position

Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola.

The Red Devils have seemingly identified the right-back position as a problem area in their squad season after unconvincing form from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Manchester Evening News have mentioned this being one area United want to make a signing in in the near future, naming Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier as one possible option.

Now, according to Todo Fichajes, another name coming up as a target for Man Utd is Real Madrid’s Odriozola, who has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu.

Odriozola impressed at former club Real Sociedad, which earned him his big move to Madrid, but he’s not really been able to make the step up for Los Blancos.

The 25-year-old also had a loan spell at Bayern Munich last season, so it seems likely he could be made available by Real again soon.

United could do well to bring in a more attack-minded right-back than Wan-Bissaka, who just doesn’t contribute enough going forward in comparison to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold or other full-backs shining for top clubs these days.