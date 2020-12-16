It appears that Slaven Bilic will be handed his P45 by West Bromwich Albion as soon as Wednesday lunchtime if rumours are correct.

Multiple outlets are reporting on the Croatian’s demise including talkSPORT, who have also named Sam Allardyce as the front runner to take over.

Whilst Bilic losing his position as manager of the Baggies isn’t perhaps unexpected given their perilous Premier League position, the fact that Allardyce is even in the conversation speaks of a club that don’t really know, or care, which direction they are going in.

Allardyce is yesterday’s man. A busted flush. Ditto Mark Hughes, another name potentially in the frame, Alan Pardew and Harry Redknapp.

All four are footballing dinosaurs that belong in another era altogether and yet the quartet are almost always given opportunities when jobs at a certain standard of club become available.

What about the young up and coming managers that may be looking for a new challenge? If a club wants to be progressive then that’s absolutely the way West Brom should be going.

Not chasing after alleged bung-taking neanderthals because of their exploits from years ago.

Bilic isn’t that bad a manager either actually, and when you consider what little backing he has been given from the Baggies board, his sacking will arguably come back to bite them.