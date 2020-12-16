There have been many different conspiracy theories and ways that people have dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

What’s clear is that it hasn’t gone away and that players, supporters and football clubs all need to be sensible and help to ensure that the spread of the disease is kept to a minimum.

It’s unlikely any other players in the world will have gone as far as Olimpia captain and Honduras international, Jerry Bengston, however.

He insists on wearing a mask during each match, and has done so in every game since September.