Despite their many injury concerns, Jurgen Klopp still has Liverpool playing at a high level and is keeping them competitive.

That said, as we head into the January transfer window, a signing or two wouldn’t go amiss to help the Reds stay challenging for honours as long as possible.

One player who could offer them something different is Atletico Madrid’s dynamic midfielder, Marcos Llorente.

Liverpool fans and players will need no introduction to Llorente, given that it was his goals that dumped the Merseysiders out of last season’s Champions League tournament.

His uncle and agent, Julio, has even noted that there has been significant interest from the Reds for his nephew.

“I have received many calls from Anfield for Llorente, but not many dare either,” he told Cadena Ser, cited by the Daily Express.

“Marcos and I have always talked about this and he wants to stay, so there’s not much to do. The last call I received in May and it was not from Spain.”

Though Liverpool have plenty of midfielders in situ already, rumours persist over whether Gini Wijnaldum will stay or go, and Thiago Alcantara, for all of his evident skills, can’t be relied upon to be able to play consistently.