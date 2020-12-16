Liverpool interested in transfer of much-improved Ligue 1 star as potential Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as a candidate to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Portugal international looks back to his best in Ligue 1 after a difficult spell in his career at Bayern Munich and on loan at Swansea City.

Sanches initially looked a big prospect at Benfica and now seems to be getting his career back on track, still aged only 23.

According to Le 10 Sport, Liverpool are now very attentive to Sanches’ form, with the report noting that Jurgen Klopp may soon need to strengthen in midfield due to Wijnaldum’s contract situation.

Sanches looks a fine player and like one who could fit in well in Klopp’s side and tactical setup, but Le 10 Sport also say other Premier League clubs are on alert for him after his recent form.

They don’t name any specific names, but it could be that we’re set for something of a transfer scrap for Sanches when the window opens in January.