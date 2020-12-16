Menu

“Resign tonight” These Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after tonight’s draw with Southampton

It’s bizarre to think of Southampton coming into a game against Arsenal at The Emirates as strong favourites, but it also demonstrates how bad Mikel Arteta’s side has been lately.

The lack of creativity and goalscoring has been widely talked about and of course it’s an issue, but they are seriously going to struggle if they can’t keep 11 men on the field for an entire game.

There’s a tiny consolation in the fact that Gabriel’s red card came from actually trying to play football instead of being selfish and failing to control his temper, but he left the Gunners down a man for at least 30 minutes in the second half.

In some ways it’s hard to know who to blame because it’s the players who are making the stupid decisions, but the buck has to stop with the manager so he needs to find a way to instil some kind of discipline in this team.

READ MORE: Video: Gabriel joins Arsenal’s rebels with reckless red card against Southampton after foul on ex-Gunner Theo Walcott

At least they managed to escape with a point so it moves them away from the relegation zone, but the top half will start to drift away from them if they keep this form up.

Mikel Arteta isn’t popular with the fans just now so obviously this result and performance doesn’t help matters, so it’s no surprise to see plenty of them venting their fury after the game:

  1. Malaysian gunner says:
    December 16, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    Football is judged on results. Arteta has to take the blame, no ifs and buts.
    Arsenal shd go for someone who has won trophies and never a promising guy with huge unproven potential learning his trade under a
    maestro

