“Resign tonight” These Arsenal fans are furious with Mikel Arteta after tonight’s draw with Southampton

It’s bizarre to think of Southampton coming into a game against Arsenal at The Emirates as strong favourites, but it also demonstrates how bad Mikel Arteta’s side has been lately.

The lack of creativity and goalscoring has been widely talked about and of course it’s an issue, but they are seriously going to struggle if they can’t keep 11 men on the field for an entire game.

There’s a tiny consolation in the fact that Gabriel’s red card came from actually trying to play football instead of being selfish and failing to control his temper, but he left the Gunners down a man for at least 30 minutes in the second half.

In some ways it’s hard to know who to blame because it’s the players who are making the stupid decisions, but the buck has to stop with the manager so he needs to find a way to instil some kind of discipline in this team.

At least they managed to escape with a point so it moves them away from the relegation zone, but the top half will start to drift away from them if they keep this form up.

Mikel Arteta isn’t popular with the fans just now so obviously this result and performance doesn’t help matters, so it’s no surprise to see plenty of them venting their fury after the game:

Get this useless mug out of our club he is potentially the worst manager ever in the history of Arsenal football club. Resign tonight @m8arteta #ArtetaOut — Arteta Is A Fraud (@PrinceKp87) December 16, 2020

@Arsenal should sack Arteta no matter the outcome of this match. — David Kaiyewu (@kaynis1) December 16, 2020

Arteta has completely lost these guys. I think he might actually be out. — Ankit (@ankitpathak04) December 16, 2020

How is this a ‘huge point’ for Arsenal? We haven’t turned up tonight. Arteta and the whole team need to take a long hard look in the mirror 🙁 #afc #arsenal #arteta #arssou — Andy (@andybrownphotoz) December 16, 2020

Arteta completely given up winning this coward — s (@Slndzz) December 16, 2020

Arteta lost the dressing room it’s clear..3 consecutive red cards wow — Karel Peters ?AFC (@KarelPeters5) December 16, 2020