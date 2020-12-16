Despite earning a creditable draw at Manchester City, it appears that West Bromwich Albion manager, Slaven Bilic, has fallen on his sword.

It had been rumoured that the Croatian was tenuously holding on to his managerial position with the Baggies, and now it seems the axe has fallen.

According to Football Insider, Bilic has already left the club and Sam Allardyce has agreed to take over at The Hawthorns on a short-term deal initially, set to run until the end of the season.

It sees Allardyce back in work for the first time since being sacked by Everton in May 2018.

Though he remains a specialist for getting teams out of the relegation mire, his appointment is sure to spark debate amongst West Brom’s supporters.

Bilic was never really supported in the transfer market, and with the winter window due to open in just over two weeks, it will be interesting to see who Allardyce has in mind to bring in.

Allardyce may now be considered something of a ‘dinosaur’ but if he keeps the Baggies in the top flight, there’ll not be too many complaints from the faithful.