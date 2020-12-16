Menu

“Very disrespectful” – These Arsenal fans react as Theo Walcott scores and celebrates against his former club

It’s perfectly understandable that some players won’t celebrate against their old clubs, but some of the apologising and muted celebrations for players who left the club years ago is getting ridiculous.

You can understand certain situations like Henrik Larsson returning to Celtic Park with Barcelona or Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford, but players should celebrate against their former clubs.

Obviously some restraint needs to be shown because we can’t have players doing an Adebayor and trying to start a riot every week, but it would be better if there was more of a middle ground.

Theo Walcott showed the perfect example when he opened the scoring for Southampton tonight at the Emirates – he wasn’t trying to goad anyone or anything like that, he was just enjoying a moment of scoring against a club who wrote him off.

That doesn’t mean the Arsenal fans are happy to see him celebrating, with a few fans claiming that he was being disrespectful:

 

2 Comments

  1. Holyson says:
    December 16, 2020 at 6:55 pm

    leave him let him enjoy himself. He will score another goal in second half

  2. Tommy says:
    December 16, 2020 at 7:03 pm

    Arsenal deserve no respect

