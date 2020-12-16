Video: Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar shakes his head in disappointment as Gunners struggle against Southampton

Amazon Prime Video’s cameraman made a move that will have highlighted exactly how Arsenal’s fanbase were feeling in the first-half of their Premier League tie against Southampton.

The north London outfit found themselves behind in the 17th minute of the tie courtesy of one of their former stars in Theo Walcott.

Mikel Arteta’s didn’t look much better after the fact, with the side’s showing grinding the gears of technical director Edu Gaspar in the 34th minute.

Cameras panned to the Brazilian, who turned out for the Gunners during his playing career, Edu was seen shaking his head in disappointment and looking to his side to express his discontent.

Arsenal’s technical director Edu does not look best pleased in the stands ?#PLonPrime #ARSSOU pic.twitter.com/fNuKcbNz4U — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

Edu Gaspar is all of us right now?pic.twitter.com/G1wgKgaJxn — Saliba?. (@SalibaEra_) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport.

Arsenal really are in quite the tricky spot, Champions League hopes need to be forgotten about if things don’t turn around over the Christmas period – they’ll even find it hard to qualify for the Europa.