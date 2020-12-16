Menu

Video: Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann dons braids in shock new hairstyle before Real Sociedad tie

Ahead of tonight’s La Liga tie against Real Sociedad, Barcelona superstar Antoine Griezmann showcased a surprising new hairdo.

The forward is now donning braids, with fans getting a first look at the Frenchman’s hairstyle during the pre-match warm-up session.

Griezmann’s hair has been braided into two long plaits.

Nice to see Griezmann full of confidence once again after a relatively unflattering start to life at Barcelona since his marquee move last summer.

