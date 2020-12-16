Video: Dani Ceballos fails to win a penalty for Arsenal vs Southampton with a comical overreaction

There is a fine line between going down under contact and actively trying to deceive the referee, and Dani Ceballos provided the perfect example tonight.

You need to watch the clip a few times to be sure but it does look like there may be some contact on his ankle, but it’s not enough to force him to crumple to the ground and roll around like this:

Pictures from NBC

Nothing was given either way so the ref clearly wasn’t fooled, but it shows that Arsenal are resorting to fairly desperate measures as they can’t seem to buy a goal just now.