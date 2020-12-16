Menu

Video: De Jong gives Barcelona the lead vs Real Sociedad as VAR overrules the assistant’s flag

VAR does take a lot of stick for making some baffling decisions, but this is the perfect example of why it’s needed.

Frenkie de Jong’s goal was quickly ruled out by the offside flag tonight as they looked to take a lead into the half time break. VAR obviously reviewed it to make sure, and it turns out it wasn’t offside and it might even be a backwards pass that takes a forward deflection:

It’s a big turnaround from Barca and credit needs to go to Jordi Alba for a goal and now the assist, while a victory over the league leaders would be huge for Ronald Koeman.

