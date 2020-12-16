Menu

Video: Echoes of the Dyer/Bowyer spat as Stanislas and Surridge go head to head in Bournemouth game

When results are at stake, passions can often run high during a football match.

We saw just how heated things can get between team-mates when Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer went at each other during a Newcastle match some years ago.

Now a similar thing has happened during the Bournemouth v Wycombe Wanderers game. In injury time, Sam Surridge decided to take on a shot himself rather than pass to team-mate, Junior Stanislas.

That didn’t end well.

