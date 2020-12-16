Video: Former Liverpool favourite Dejan Lovren scores an outstanding own goal for Zenit

It always looks good when a player chests the ball back to the keeper and the crowd will applaud the calm piece of defending, but it can very occasionally go wrong.

Dejan Lovren is still fondly remembered by Liverpool fans although he does have his moments, but this own goal for Zenit is either outstanding or horrific depending on your viewpoint:

It must be almost impossible to mess that up so badly to even generate the power to lift it over the keeper, so he might be best advised to just clear his lines next time.