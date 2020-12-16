Menu

Video: Griezmann’s horrible new hairstyle can’t turn his fortunes round after a dreadful open goal miss vs Real Sociedad

FC Barcelona
We’ve seen a few occasions where a new hairstyle can give players some confidence when it was lacking before, but that doesn’t appear to be the case with Antoine Griezmann.

He’s never managed to get going at Barca since his big move so it was interesting to see him taking to the pitch today with what can only be described as some kind of pigtails.

Unfortunately it’s not managed to do anything to turn his form around, and this miss might actually be his worst yet:

Barcelona – Sociedad 55′ – Griezmann huge miss from r/soccer

Pictures from La Liga

