Video: Heated scenes as Mourinho and Klopp clash after the final whistle – What was said

We’ve seen over the years that Jurgen Klopp is very effective at getting under the skin of opposing managers on the touchline, so Jose Mourinho always had the potential to create a scene.

Spurs will be gutted to lose to Liverpool after a late Firmino goal, and it appears the two managers didn’t agree on something as there was a clash on the side-line after the whistle.

Words between Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho at full-time ? What do you think was said?#PLonPrime #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/TH0aJQhKZs — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

Jose Mourinho has since come out to give his version of events, and he’s not letting this one go quietly:

Mourinho: “I told Klopp the best team lost. He disagreed. By the way, if I behaved like him on the touchline – it would be very different.” — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 16, 2020

Klopp is usually seen as the cheery, smiling guy in his press conferences but he’s much more vocal on the touchline, so this rivalry could intensify if Spurs stay relevant and Mourinho sticks around.