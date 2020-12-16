Video: Heung-Min Son equalises for Spurs vs Liverpool after razor-thin possible offside is checked by VAR

In the 32nd minute of tonight’s massive encounter against fellow Premier League title challengers Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur drew level thanks to Heung-Min Son.

Jose Mourinho’s levelled just seven minutes after Mohamed Salah handed the Reds the lead after a hefty deflection, Spurs’ equaliser came via a razor-thin VAR review.

The north London outfit hit Liverpool on the break as Giovani Lo Celso charged forward from just 30 yards away from his goal before playing the ball into Son with a pinpoint through ball.

Son was left unmarked as Steven Bergwijn’s darting run across caught most of the attention, the South Korean showed ice-cold composure as he dribbled forward and tucked the ball in at the near post.

SON RACES AWAY TO EQUALISE!@SpursOfficial‘s star beats the offside trap and produces a fine finish ?#PLonPrime #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/VC8M4JVCOc — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Amazon Prime Video Sport and Optus Sport.

VAR reviewed whether Son was offside as Lo Celso’s pass was played, but replays showed that Reds defender Rhys Williams may have kept the attacker onside with the back of his boot, it was very close.