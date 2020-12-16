Menu

Video: Horrific open goal miss from Morata for Juventus vs Atalanta as his back-heel attempt goes wrong

A back-heel is one of those moves that looks cool although everyone can do it, but this is the rare example of a professional player making an utter mess of it.

Alvaro Morata is gifted an easy chance to open the score for Juve against Atalanta tonight, and he even has the time to take a touch and turn around to pass it into the empty net if he wants to.

Instead he goes for the back heel attempt… and he will not want to see this back:

There are suggestions of offside so it may not have counted, but he still needs to be putting this away

