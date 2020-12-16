Menu

Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott scores from tight spot after brilliant recovery touch for Blackburn vs Rotherham

Blackburn Rovers unsurprisingly have Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott to thank for inspiring the side to a comeback victory against Rotherham in the Championship this evening.

Elliott made a smart run into the box which was picked out by a teammate, the chance looked like it might have been and gone after an awkward touch, but Elliott used a deft move to recover and shift.

Despite being in a tight angle and off-balance the 17-year-old drilled the ball into the back of the net with a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

Elliott has now contributed four goals and four assists in 14 Championship outings for loan club Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool will be absolutely delighted with his performances so far this term.

