Video: Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi scores wonderful looping header for Union Berlin vs Stuttgart

In the 76th minute of last night’s Bundesliga tie against Stuttgart, Liverpool loanee Taiwo Awoniyi scored to hand his loan club Union Berlin a two-goal lead.

Awoniyi actually sparked the attacking opportunity himself as he picked up the ball on the halfway line before driving forward, he dribbled all the way to the box before slipping the ball to the left-wing.

It was then laid off to Christopher Lenz, who fired a pinpoint cross into the box, Awoniyi perfectly positioned himself between the two defenders and looped the ball into the top corner with a fine header.

Unfortunately for Awoniyi, Berlin couldn’t hold on in the final stages of the match, conceding in the 84th and 89th minute, leaving them with a share of the spoils instead of all three points.

Awoniyi just can’t stop now! pic.twitter.com/OAiR1pV2Pl — Max Well (@MaxJamaica) December 15, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports and the Bundesliga.

The Nigerian talent, who joined the Reds in the summer of 2015, is enjoying some real fine form as of late with three goals and an assists in Union Berlin’s last five Bundesliga encounters.

Awoniyi has yet to experience a taste of English football, instead having to settle for foreign loan spells due to work permit issues, hopefully this season’s time with Berlin can qualify for the ace.