Video: Mohamed Salah hands Liverpool lead as deflected strike loops into the net vs Spurs

In the 25th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League tie against Spurs, Liverpool took the lead after some brilliant play from Curtis Jones sparked an attacking opportunity.

Jones played a tidy one-two with Roberto Firmino before continuing to drive forward for the Reds, the academy graduate eventually lost the ball but it bobbled right it into Mohamed Salah’s path.

The Egyptian superstar pounced on the loose ball with a powerful shot, which looped into the back of the net and out of Hugo Lloris’ reach after a deflection from Eric Dier.

MO SALAH BAGS THE OPENER! A huge slice of luck for the Egyptian and @LFC have the lead! ?#PLonPrime #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/5bTI0cNJs6 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 16, 2020

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Willian Jose puts Real Sociedad ahead as Barcelona switch off from a corner Watford troll Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ‘false 9’ Roberto Firmino with savage comments on TikTok Gabriel Magalhaes has two shockers in a week as his tweet to fans emerges after red card vs Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has a stroke of luck to thank for taking the lead.