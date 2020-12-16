Menu

Video: Mohamed Salah hands Liverpool lead as deflected strike loops into the net vs Spurs

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

In the 25th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League tie against Spurs, Liverpool took the lead after some brilliant play from Curtis Jones sparked an attacking opportunity.

Jones played a tidy one-two with Roberto Firmino before continuing to drive forward for the Reds, the academy graduate eventually lost the ball but it bobbled right it into Mohamed Salah’s path.

The Egyptian superstar pounced on the loose ball with a powerful shot, which looped into the back of the net and out of Hugo Lloris’ reach after a deflection from Eric Dier.

Pictures from Prime Video Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Willian Jose puts Real Sociedad ahead as Barcelona switch off from a corner
Watford troll Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and ‘false 9’ Roberto Firmino with savage comments on TikTok
Gabriel Magalhaes has two shockers in a week as his tweet to fans emerges after red card vs Southampton

Jurgen Klopp has a stroke of luck to thank for taking the lead.

More Stories Curtis Jones Eric Dier Mohamed Salah Roberto Firmino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.