Video: Pedri saves Barcelona with an outstanding block but smashes into the post as a result

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Pedri took some criticism earlier for completely switching off for the Real Sociedad goal, but he’s more than made up for that and put his body on the line of the team.

He manages to track back and gets a great block to stop a likely goal, but it also leads to him taking a sore one as he smashes into the post afterwards:

 

Pictures from La Liga and beIN Sports

If Barca can hang on for the win then it could suggest they may still have title ambitions, while this also proves that Pedri is becoming an increasingly important member of this team.

