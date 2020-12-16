Video: Roberto Firmino punishes Harry Kane error to score late winner for Liverpool vs Spurs

In the 89th minute of tonight’s mammoth Premier League encounter between Liverpool and Spurs, Roberto Firmino scored an absolute bullet of a header to bag his side a late winner.
Left-back Andy Robertson whipped a dangerous corner into the box, with Firmino soaring above Toby Alderweireld to head the ball into the back of the net.
Replays show that England captain Harry Kane could’ve quite easily prevented the goal as he was the free man in the box, with the striker second-guessing himself and ultimately deciding against challenging Firmino in the air.
Jurgen Klopp’s clutch boys have turned up when it matters once again, what a team, you really can’t write them off.